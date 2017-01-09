Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Capital CarShare Officials On Alternative Transportation

By 3 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine
  • @leahgolby

Most people always have a need for transportation, and at times, traditional taxi and bus services aren't always tailored to fit one's needs.

In this age when folks are clamoring to get Uber and Lyft into New York, WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas sat down with Capital CarShare executive director Melanie Beam and board president Joe Bonilla to talk about the company’s efforts.


Capital CarShare is a non-profit in Albany providing affordable and sustainable neighborhood transportation.

Members have 24/7 access to a fleet of eco-friendly vehicles for use by the hour or day. Always guaranteed benefits include– gas cards, premium insurance when you reserve a car, and 24-hour emergency service.

How It Works:

  1. Join one of the membership plans as an individual or family
  2. Reserve a car at a parking location near you online or by phone
  3. Drive where you want then return the car to its location when you’re reservation is done

Who Can Use It

Any driver over the age of 18 – who has been licensed for at least two years – can use CarShare.

You must have a relatively clean driving record that is in good standing.

Drivers under the age of 21 must provide their own insurance.

Tags: 
Car Sharing
Uber
Lyft

Related Content

Car Sharing Comes To NY's Capital City

By Aug 29, 2014
Mark Schmidt/University at Albany

Car-sharing services are becoming more commonplace in the United States. Albany now has two, enabling mobility for drivers without the hassle of using an auto-rental company.

Uber: 43,000 People Tried To Use App In Upstate NY On Thanksgiving Eve

By Nov 29, 2016
Alexander Torrenegra/Wikimedia Commons

Uber says more than 43,000 New Yorkers opened its app in upstate New York on Thanksgiving eve — but couldn't order a car because of a state law prohibiting the ride-hailing service from operating outside of New York City. 

More Upstate NY Mayors Join Call To Let Uber Expand

By Apr 21, 2016
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

The mayors of four cities in upstate New York have joined an effort to allow Uber to expand outside of New York City.

What Does Your Uber Driver Think Of You?

By Lauren Leatherby Jul 18, 2015

Veteran Uber passengers are accustomed to rating drivers on a scale of 1 to 5 after each ride. But passengers aren't the only ones giving a rating. Drivers also rate passengers on a similar scale after every ride.

Enter Uber's mysterious passenger rating. As it stands now, that passenger rating is not visible to riders anywhere on the app. Your Uber driver is judging you, and the app won't spill the beans.

Disabled Community Weighs In On Ridesharing

By Dec 29, 2016
Activists handed out leaflets explaining they in fact welcome more transportation options, as long as they are accessible to members of the public.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Legalizing apps like Uber and Lyft upstate is one of the big issues awaiting New York state legislators when they return to Albany next week. Advocates for the disabled support ridesharing expansion, as long as there is accessible transportation.

Lawmakers Gather At Albany City Hall To Renew Push To Expand Ridesharing To Upstate

By Dec 29, 2016
The Capital Region Ridesharing Coalition at Albany City Hall urged the New York State Legislature to pass ridesharing early in the 2017 session.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Local and state officials, business groups and members of law enforcement gathered in Albany City Hall's rotunda Thursday in support of expanding ridesharing upstate next year.

NY Gov. Cuomo: Uber Expansion Would Be Good For Upstate

By Dec 8, 2016
Uber
Flickr

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wants to see Uber expand into Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany and other upstate communities.

Uber, Lyft Regs In Massachusetts Called Toughest In US

By Nov 28, 2016
A picture of a car tire
pixabay.com

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have agreed to perform comprehensive background checks on all of their Massachusetts drivers starting in January.