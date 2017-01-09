Capital CarShare Officials On Alternative Transportation

Most people always have a need for transportation, and at times, traditional taxi and bus services aren't always tailored to fit one's needs.

In this age when folks are clamoring to get Uber and Lyft into New York, WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas sat down with Capital CarShare executive director Melanie Beam and board president Joe Bonilla to talk about the company’s efforts.

Capital CarShare is a non-profit in Albany providing affordable and sustainable neighborhood transportation.

Members have 24/7 access to a fleet of eco-friendly vehicles for use by the hour or day. Always guaranteed benefits include– gas cards, premium insurance when you reserve a car, and 24-hour emergency service.

How It Works:

Join one of the membership plans as an individual or family Reserve a car at a parking location near you online or by phone Drive where you want then return the car to its location when you’re reservation is done

Who Can Use It

Any driver over the age of 18 – who has been licensed for at least two years – can use CarShare.

You must have a relatively clean driving record that is in good standing.

Drivers under the age of 21 must provide their own insurance.