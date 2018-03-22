Capital Records Live At Proctors

Stephen Karam’s “The Humans” is an uproarious, hopeful, and heartbreaking play that takes place over the course of a family dinner on Thanksgiving. Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate and give thanks at his daughter’s apartment in Lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the Blake clan’s deepest fears and greatest follies are laid bare. Our modern age of anxiety is keenly observed, with humor and compassion, in this new American classic that won the 2016 Tony Award® for Best Play.

Directed by Joe Mantello, the National Tour of “The Humans” is at Proctors in Schenectady this week.

Richard Thomas plays Erik Blake. Thomas’ most recent stage appearance was in the Broadway revival of “The Little Foxes,” for which he received a Tony Award Nomination. He is an Emmy award winner and a TV icon for creating the role of John-Boy in “The Waltons.”

Pamela Reed is a veteran character actress who has over 60 film and TV credits. She is known for her roles in “The Right Stuff,” “Kindergarten Cop,” “Junior,” and “Proof of Life.” Her TV credits include “Parks and Recreation,” “NCIS: LA” and her portrayal of Jack Tanner's campaign manager, T.J. Cavanaugh in Robert Altman's “Tanner '88.”