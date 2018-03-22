Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Capital Records Live At Proctors

March 23rd

Some world class musicians across the region are teaming up to present a new concert series highlighting classic albums performed by local artists. Capital Records Live debuts at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, March 23rd at the GE Theatre at Proctors.

Performing selections from The Beatles "White Album" and "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" in its entirety, six unique acts: Bryan Brundige Collective, Clear Mind, Eastbound Jesus, Girl Blue, Let's Be Leonard and Wild Adriatic will come together on stage to celebrate the work of the Fab Four.

Jim Murphy, Director of Marketing and Publicity at Proctors, joins us.

capital records live
the beatles
capital region
music
concert
proctors
Schenectady
jim murphy

"The Humans" At Proctors

By Mar 7, 2018
"The Humans" artwork

Stephen Karam’s “The Humans” is an uproarious, hopeful, and heartbreaking play that takes place over the course of a family dinner on Thanksgiving. Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate and give thanks at his daughter’s apartment in Lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the Blake clan’s deepest fears and greatest follies are laid bare. Our modern age of anxiety is keenly observed, with humor and compassion, in this new American classic that won the 2016 Tony Award® for Best Play.

Directed by Joe Mantello, the National Tour of “The Humans” is at Proctors in Schenectady this week.

Richard Thomas plays Erik Blake. Thomas’ most recent stage appearance was in the Broadway revival of “The Little Foxes,” for which he received a Tony Award Nomination. He is an Emmy award winner and a TV icon for creating the role of John-Boy in “The Waltons.”

Pamela Reed is a veteran character actress who has over 60 film and TV credits. She is known for her roles in “The Right Stuff,” “Kindergarten Cop,” “Junior,” and “Proof of Life.” Her TV credits include “Parks and Recreation,” “NCIS: LA” and her portrayal of Jack Tanner's campaign manager, T.J. Cavanaugh in Robert Altman's “Tanner '88.”

"Chicago: The Musical" Gives Them The Ol' Razzle Dazzle At Proctors

By Jan 5, 2018
Chicago: The Musical logo

The original Broadway production of Kander and Ebb’s “Chicago: The Musical” opened in 1975. Set in Prohibition-era Chicago, the musical is a satire on corruption in the administration of criminal justice and the concept of the celebrity criminal. The show is eternally --and correctly-- associated with Bob Fosse who served as co-author, original director, and choreographer.

“Chicago” was revived on Broadway in 1996 and holds the record as the longest-running musical revival and the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It is the second longest-running show in Broadway history, behind only “The Phantom of the Opera.” Walter Bobbie directed the revival and it was choreographed in the style of Bob Fosse by Ann Reinking.

The National Tour of “Chicago: The Musical” is bringing the ol' razzle-dazzle to Proctors in Schenectady this weekend – opening tonight and running through Sunday.

Broadway vet and friend-of-the-show, Jeff McCarthy, stars as silver tongue prince of the courtroom, Billy Flynn.

'Kinky Boots' Tour Raising You Up At Proctors This Week

By Jun 17, 2015

  

  Kinky Boots took home six 2013 Tony Awards, the most of any show in the season and now the National Touring Company is playing at Proctor’s in Schenectady through Sunday.

Kinky Boots is the smash-hit musical that brought together four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and Grammy Award winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper - who won a Tony Award-winner for Best Score.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price who is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. You know, Kinky Boots.

Juan Torres-Falcon plays an Angel in the show and Stephen Carrasco is the Dance Captain.