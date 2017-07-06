Related Program: The Capitol Connection The Capitol Connection #1727 - Ken Lovett Of The Daily News By David Guistina • 1 hour ago Related Program: The Capitol Connection TweetShareGoogle+Email Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News Listen Listening... / 25:00 (Airs 7/6/17 @ 3 p.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for the New York Daily News. Tags: alan chartockTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content The Capitol Connection #1726 - NYGOP Chair ED Cox By David Guistina • Jun 29, 2017 Listen Listening... / 25:00 (Airs 6/29/17 @ 3 p.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Ed Cox, Chairman of the New York state Republican Party.