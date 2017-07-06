Related Program: 
The Capitol Connection

The Capitol Connection #1727 - Ken Lovett Of The Daily News

By 1 hour ago
  • Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News
(Airs 7/6/17 @ 3 p.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for the New York Daily News.

