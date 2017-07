(Airs 6/9/17) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: At a rally with House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Governor Cuomo vows to help defeat the state’s eight republican members of the House of Representatives in next year’s election, our political observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on that, and we’ll take you to a public hearing with state Education Commissioner Elia.