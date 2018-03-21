Car Crashes Through Schenectady Classroom

An elementary school in Schenectady was closed Wednesday after a car drove through a classroom overnight.

A photo published in the Daily Gazette shows a silver vehicle with its lights on sitting in a classroom, surrounded by toppled desks and chairs.

The newspaper reports the vehicle crashed through a window of the fifth grade classroom at Martin Luther King Elementary School around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver, Schenectady resident Estevon Tirado, was arrested and faces charges including second-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstructing government administration, and possession of marijuana.

Police accuse Tirado of fleeing responding officers on foot, leading to the shoulder injury of one officer.

School was expected to re-open Thursday.