Cariddi's Legislative Aide Enters Race For State Seat

By 38 minutes ago
  • Facebook: VoteForTowle

The legislative aide to the late Massachusetts State Representative Gailanne Cariddi is running to fill the vacated seat.

Kevin Towle is seeking the 1st Berkshire District seat– a position he says he knows a lot about.

“For about the last year, I’ve been the legislative aide to the former state representative, Gail Cariddi. During that time, I was able to coordinate a lot of the legislative and budget projects for the office,” Towle says.

Cariddi died in June after battling cancer. Towle wants to focus on economic development, education funding, renewable energy and paid family leave.

So far, Towle is facing fellow Democrats - Lisa Blackmer, a North Adams city councilor, and Stephanie Bosley, daughter of former State Representative Daniel Bosley. The primary is set for October 10th. Republican Christine Canning is also running. 

Tags: 
Kevin Towle
1st Berkshire District
Massachusetts Representative Gailanne Cariddi

Related Content

North Adams Democrat Blackmer Vies For 1st Berkshire Seat

By Jul 12, 2017
This is a photo of Lisa Blackmer.
TGL/ TRAITS

Candidates have started vying for the 1st Berkshire District state House seat, which opened up when Democratic Representative Gailanne Cariddi died in June. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with North Adams City Councilor Lisa Blackmer about her decision to run for the state and city seats.

Bosley Runs For 1st Berkshire Seat – Like Her Father

By Jul 10, 2017
bosleyforstaterep.com

As candidates emerge for the special election to fill the 1st Berkshire District state House seat, voters in the fall could see a familiar name on the ballot. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with Stephanie Bosley, a Democrat – daughter of former State Representative Daniel Bosley – about her decision to run.

Candidates Line Up For 1st Berkshire District Seat

By Jul 6, 2017
Late State Rep. Cariddi
Jim Levulis / WAMC

A new candidate in the special election for the 1st Berkshire District state House seat has a familiar name. The seat opened up when Representative Gailanne Cariddi died in June.

Special Election To Fill 1st Berkshire Seat Is Set

By Jun 28, 2017
en.wikipedia.org

A special election to fill the 1st Berkshire District seat in the Massachusetts House has been set for November 7th. 

Special Election Set For Late Cariddi's Mass. House Seat

By Ian Pickus Jun 26, 2017
Late State Rep. Cariddi
Jim Levulis / WAMC

The date for a special election to replace the late Massachusetts state Representative Gailanne Cariddi has been set. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin set an October 10 primary for the 1st Berkshire District ahead of the November 7 general election. Cariddi, a Democrat who represented northern Berkshire County since 2011, died June 17 of breast cancer. She was 63.