Cariddi's Legislative Aide Enters Race For State Seat

The legislative aide to the late Massachusetts State Representative Gailanne Cariddi is running to fill the vacated seat.

Kevin Towle is seeking the 1st Berkshire District seat– a position he says he knows a lot about.

“For about the last year, I’ve been the legislative aide to the former state representative, Gail Cariddi. During that time, I was able to coordinate a lot of the legislative and budget projects for the office,” Towle says.

Cariddi died in June after battling cancer. Towle wants to focus on economic development, education funding, renewable energy and paid family leave.

So far, Towle is facing fellow Democrats - Lisa Blackmer, a North Adams city councilor, and Stephanie Bosley, daughter of former State Representative Daniel Bosley. The primary is set for October 10th. Republican Christine Canning is also running.