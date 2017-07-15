Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Caroga Lake Music Festival Returns For Sixth Season

By 13 minutes ago
  • Caroga Lake Music Festival

The tiny town of Caroga, New York in the southern Adirondack Park will again this summer host dozens of world-class musicians as part of the Caroga Lake Music Festival. What began five years ago as a few friends getting together has expanded to several weeks of events in multiple venues.

To learn more about this year's events and how the festival has grown over the years, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Caroga Lake Music Festival executive and artistic director Kyle Price.

For more information visit: http://carogalakemusicfestival.org/

Tags: 
Caroga Lake Music Festival
Performing Arts
music

Related Content

SPAC To Invite Guests On Stage In New Summer Series

By Apr 27, 2017

This August, Saratoga Performing Arts Center is debuting a new series during its classical season. "SPAC on Stage" will invite guests to surround artists on the main stage for a more intimate performance.

The idea came from new SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol, who spoke with WAMC's Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard.

For more information on this summer's "SPAC on Stage" series visit SPAC.org.

Hudson Falls Silent Movie Theater To Undergo Revitalization

By Jul 15, 2016
Lucas Willard / WAMC

What existed for decades as the Kingsbury town office building in the Washington County village of Hudson Falls was originally built as a silent movie theater in 1917.

Yidstock 2017

By Jul 11, 2017
Yickstock 2017 logo w/dates

Now in its sixth year, Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music celebrates the best of Klezmer and new Yiddish music with a wide-ranging lineup of concerts that demonstrate the diversity and breadth of the genre, along with workshops, talks, and other programs.

Yidstock Artistic Director Seth Rogovoy, author of The Essential Klezmer: A Music Lover's Guide to Jewish Roots and Soul Music is here to tell us more along with Lisa Newman – Director of Communications at the Yiddish Book Center.

Frances Day And More At The Tang

By Jul 10, 2017
Frances Day at The Tang artwork

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College has a jam-packed summer of arts and culture – including their 4th annual Frances Day Community Celebration on July 15th, a new season of UpBeat on the roof concerts and great new exhibitions in all the galleries.  Plus a special new book celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Skidmore Summer Jazz Institute and its founder Don McCormack.

Ian Berry, Dayton Director of the Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College and Michael Janairo, the museum’s Assistant Director for Engagement  join us to tell us more.