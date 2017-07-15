Caroga Lake Music Festival Returns For Sixth Season

The tiny town of Caroga, New York in the southern Adirondack Park will again this summer host dozens of world-class musicians as part of the Caroga Lake Music Festival. What began five years ago as a few friends getting together has expanded to several weeks of events in multiple venues.

To learn more about this year's events and how the festival has grown over the years, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Caroga Lake Music Festival executive and artistic director Kyle Price.

For more information visit: http://carogalakemusicfestival.org/