Castleton Man Charged After Two NYS Troopers Are Injured In Crash

New York State Police say they have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a collision that seriously injured two troopers early Sunday morning. Major Robert Patnaude said Sunday afternoon that Chris Neumann of Castleton, N.Y. was to be arraigned later Sunday.

Patnaude says troopers Brent Karow and Shane Swartz were investigating a single car crash on Interstate 90 in the Town of North Greenbush when Neumann struck their patrol car and hit both troopers and a tow truck driver. Karow was thrown 70 feet.

Neumann was charged with first degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

All parties were transported to Albany Medical Center.

Karow and Swartz, both 34, suffered multiple lacerations, fractures and internal injuries. Karow is listed in serious but stable condition; police say he had surgery to control internal bleeding and was sent to the ICU. Swartz was undergoing surgery Sunday. The tow truck operator suffered a laceration to his head and was admitted for observation. Neumann was treated for facial lacerations.