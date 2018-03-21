Related Program: 
Castleton Polling Institute To Close Amid College Restructuring

The Castleton Polling Institute, the only independent polling center in Vermont, will cease operations as Castleton University restructures the campus budget.

Castleton University is shutting down its polling institute amid a large operating loss for the school.  College spokesman Jeff Weld says the closure is part of a larger restructuring effort.   “In the immediate future we’re facing about a $1.5 million shortfall in this fiscal year.  That’s representative of about 3 percent of our overall operating budget so we can’t afford to do nothing. So we’re taking the hard step to right the ship, so to speak, and try to restructure that budget so it’s in line with today’s realities and position ourselves for sustainable growth.”

Weld says the college is attempting to make cuts without compromising the student experience. Two dean positions have been eliminated, and academic consolidations, staff layoffs, position eliminations and accelerated retirements are being considered. Weld calls the elimination of the Polling Institute one of the most painful cuts.  “The decision’s been made to not cut the program entirely. I think everybody’s desire and hope is that we’ll be able to bring it back online you know no sooner than a year.  This is a pause. You know the effort is how can we save money while saving two jobs that we value and also limit the impact on the biggest number of students?  And the Polling Institute was one of those areas where we felt like we could do those things and be able to reevaluate its place at Castleton down the road.”

Castleton Professor of Political Science Rich Clark has directed the Polling Institute since it was created about seven years ago.  He will continue to teach at the university, but is disappointed to see the loss of Vermont’s only polling center.   “Morning Consult and YouGov, they’ll continue to do online polling and I imagine Vermont will be part of some of their measures; you know, approval of the governor and things like that.  But on issues we were pretty much the only game in town.  UVM has the Vermonter poll that was an annual poll.  Apart from that there is no other source.”

Clark says even thought the institute is closing he will continue to teach his students about data collection and its interpretation.  “I can’t imagine teaching political science without discussing polling. It’s the most prevalent form of data that most of our students encounter. And we’re going to try to give the students as much hands-on activity around political science and social science methods that we can.”

The Castleton Polling Institute will continue to operate until July 1st in order to complete projects.

