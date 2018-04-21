Catskill Center, NYC DEP Protect Land Under New Program

By Allison Dunne 4 minutes ago

The Catskill Center and New York City Department of Environmental Protection have preserved their first parcel of land under a new program.

The Catskill Center and DEP announced the purchase of a 2-acre parcel of land in Greene County, on Mill Street in Windham. The parcel is the first to be protected under a new program that preserves environmentally sensitive lands alongside streams, creeks and rivers. The Streamside Acquisition Program is managed by the Catskill Center and funded by DEP. The program is in a pilot phase, operating only in the Schoharie Reservoir watershed. The streamside property, which New York City owns, eventually will be opened for public recreation.

NYC DEP: 2017 Was A Record Year For Kayak, Canoe Rentals

By Allison Dunne Dec 20, 2017
Courtesy of NYC DEP

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection says 2017 was a record year for kayak and canoe rentals in its watershed in the Catskills. DEP officials say businesses in the Catskills rented 6 percent more boats on four of the city’s upstate reservoirs.

NYC DEP Finishes Sewer Line Work In Shandaken

By Allison Dunne Nov 4, 2017

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has completed work on a sewer line extension in an Ulster County town.

NYC DEP Begins Tunneling For Delaware Aqueduct Repair Project

By Allison Dunne Sep 11, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has started a major phase of its largest repair project ever. Officials visited a shaft construction site in Orange County on Friday to mark the start of tunneling for a bypass tunnel across the Hudson River. Beginning this week, construction workers in Newburgh will start lowering the tunnel-boring machine that will make its way from Orange to Dutchess County.

NYC DEP, Three States Agree On Delaware River Contingency Plan

By Allison Dunne Jun 2, 2017

New York, two other states and New York City have agreed on a plan to manage water flow in the Delaware River. This comes after New Jersey did not sign off on what has become an annually-agreed upon plan. New York City and state officials are wagging a finger at New Jersey while the Garden State’s environmental officials say it’s time they got their fair share. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne has more.