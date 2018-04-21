Catskill Center, NYC DEP Protect Land Under New Program

The Catskill Center and New York City Department of Environmental Protection have preserved their first parcel of land under a new program.

The Catskill Center and DEP announced the purchase of a 2-acre parcel of land in Greene County, on Mill Street in Windham. The parcel is the first to be protected under a new program that preserves environmentally sensitive lands alongside streams, creeks and rivers. The Streamside Acquisition Program is managed by the Catskill Center and funded by DEP. The program is in a pilot phase, operating only in the Schoharie Reservoir watershed. The streamside property, which New York City owns, eventually will be opened for public recreation.