Catskill Interpretive Center Has A New Leader

The Maurice D. Hinchey Catskill Interpretive Center in Ulster County, New York, has a new leader.

The Catskill Center for Conservation and Development has announced that Sarah McGinnis has joined the organization as director of the Maurice D. Hinchey Catskill Interpretive Center in Mount Tremper. She will be leading a team of more than 30 volunteers and staff. The Catskill Interpretive Center welcomes visitors to the Catskills as well as offers recreation, education, and connection for local communities. McGinnis succeeds Michael Drillinger, who will stay on with the Catskill Center as the land trust coordinator.