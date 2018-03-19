Related Program: 
CDTA CEO Testifying In Washington

The CEO of the Capital District Transportation Authority is in Washington today to speak to Congress about federal funding for mass transit systems across the nation. Carm Basile is concerned that the $200 billion infrastructure funding called for by the Trump administration would be taken out of the funding now set aside for public bus and transportation providers such as the CDTA. 

Basile tells WAMC’s Brian Shields if the cuts go through, the Capital Region economy would be damaged as CDTA would be forced to consider cutbacks in service.

