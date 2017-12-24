Census Figures Show Connecticut Grew By 499 Last Year

By 5 hours ago
  • This is the flag of Connecticut
    wikipedia commons

Connecticut's population isn't exactly booming — the Nutmeg State gained fewer than 500 people last year.

That's according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau figures released this week.

The Middletown Press reports that Connecticut's population in 2017 stood at 3,588,184, up from 3,587,685 — a gain of 499 residents.

As modest as that is, it still represents a reversal. Between 2015 and 2016, the state lost 14,434 people.

Most of the newcomers are settling in Danbury, Shelton and Stamford.

The figures released Wednesday show the overall U.S. population grew 0.72 percent to 325.7 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
connecticut
census
population

Related Content

New York State Population At 19.849M, Census Says

By Dec 20, 2017
PAT BRADLEY / WAMC

The U.S. Census says New York state's population bumped up slightly to 19.85 million.

Common Cause NY Says Local Census Program Helps Undercounted Communities

By Allison Dunne Oct 3, 2017
Courtesy of Common Cause NY

The U.S. Supreme Court was set to begin hearing arguments Tuesday on whether partisan gerrymandering is constitutional. With this case in mind, Common Cause New York and other partners are urging communities to participate in a local census program to ensure hard-to-count communities are included. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne has more on a report on the dangers of under-counting in New York.

VT House Prepares for Redistricting Fight

By Tristan O'Neill Apr 9, 2012

The Vermont House is expected to be the scene of some heated debate Tuesday over a plan to redraw legislative district, with a focus on where district lines should be drawn in the city of Burlington.  WAMC's Tristan O'Neill reports...

Redistricting is done every 10 years after the census shows where population shifts have occurred in the state. Both the House and Senate have been working to make sure the boundaries of their districts result in every Vermont voter getting roughly equal representation in Montpelier.