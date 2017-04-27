Ceremony Commemorates World War I Centennial

By 1 hour ago

The achievements of the 104th Infantry Regiment are honored on a memorial in Apremont Triangle Park in Springfield, MA. Participating in the wreath laying are, from the right, Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno, Eric Legunda, Massachusetts State Commander of the VFW, and Brian Willette, Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Credit WAMC

The centennial of World War I was observed Thursday in Springfield, Massachusetts with a ceremony honoring a largely forgotten part of the city’s history.

Dignitaries placed a wreath at the memorial to the 104th Infantry Regiment located on a small plot of land called Apremont Triangle.

It is named after the location in France where the 104th fought against German forces in 1918, and became the first American unit ever awarded a foreign decoration for bravery. 

Brian Willette, a state Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, said it has been decades since the achievement was publicly acknowledged in Springfield.

" Their memory, for us, goes on indefinitely," said Willette.

The last active element of the regiment was deactivated in 2005.            