C.H. Evans Brewing Co. was founded in Hudson, NY in 1786, and successfully brewed thousands of barrels of beer up until it's closure during prohibition. In 1999, C.H. Evans IV brought the brewing tradition back to his family name by opening a brewery/restaurant in the historic Albany Water Pumping Station. The Albany Pump Station, erected in 1874 housed several steam-fired engines used to pump the city of Albany's drinking water from the Hudson river up to Bleeker Reservoir, better known now as Bleaker Stadium. A member of the National Register of Historic Places, the Albany Pump Station is still home to two, 20-ton bridge cranes once used for engine repair, as well as the original slated tile roof.

C.H. Evans Brewing Co. at the Albany Pump Station specializes in award-winning beers and food. At any given time, you can find up to 12 rotating house-brewed beers, as well as a visiting cider and fullservice bar. Enjoy a fine crafted cocktail or a pint of our gold medal Kick-Ass Brown Ale while taking in the ambience of our exposed Brewery and Fermentation vessels. Our food menu changes quarterly, allowing for a wide variety of seasonal ingredients, while still maintaining house-favorites like our classic Pump Station Burger, Fried Calamari and ooey-gooey Lobster Mac n' Cheese!

We also specialize in off-site catering and banquets, with the ability to host parties of up to 200 guests! Our mezzanine banquet space offers a relaxing, yet upscale experience with an open view of the restaurant and brewery below. Customize your own menu or let us take the stress away and guide you through one of several available packages. We host a variety of events including rehearsal dinners, bridal showers, birthday parties, retirements, graduation celebrations and so much more! Whether you are thirsty, hungry or itching for a good time, be sure to think of C.H. Evans Brewing Co. at the Albany Pump Station. Visit us on lnstagram and Facebook @albanypumpstation to keep up-to-date with new brews, food and all things going on. Come for the beer, stay for the food! Proudly serving in the city of Albany for over 19 years.

www.evansale.com