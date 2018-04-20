Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Champlain College President Discusses New Initiative To Increase Online Enrollment

By 1 hour ago
  • Champlain College President Donald Laackman
    Champlain College President Donald Laackman
    Champlain College

Champlain College recently announced a new initiative to increase online enrollments. The college in Burlington, Vermont will halve tuition for its online learners.  President Donald Laackman says the initiative was created after the college assessed several online learning concerns expressed by potential students.

“We did a survey back in November of adults around the country who were interested in advancing their education, getting a credential or a degree, to try to find out what the barriers were and one of the biggest barriers is cost. Seventy percent of the students or perspective students who we interviewed said that cost a barrier to them obtaining a degree or credential. So that was a huge impetus for us to say we need to serve that market and make sure that we’re offering an affordable education for them. Second it brings us more in line with a competitive online marketplace.  And third we have been offering a very cost competitive offering since 2013 and decided that we could expand this to all of our adult online students who are seeking undergraduate degrees and credentials.”
 
The new online tuition rate at Champlain College will be $318 per credit, effective beginning in the Fall 2018 semester.

Tags: 
Champlain College
Donald Laackman
President Donald Laackman
Online Enrollment
tuition

Related Content

Champlain College and Burlington International Airport Unveil Interactive Media Displays At Airport

By Nov 4, 2016
Champlain College "Flight" At Burlington International Airport
Pat Bradley/WAMC

There are two new interactive displays at the Burlington International Airport.  Designed and installed by students at Champlain College the intent is to showcase the city’s growing tech sector.

Champlain College Offering Online Discounts To US Workers

By Apr 20, 2015
Nightspark/Wikimedia Public Domain

The federal government is working with Vermont's Champlain College to provide online educational and training opportunities to millions of federal civilian employees and their dependents.

Conversation With Donald Laackman As He Is Inaugurated Eighth President Of Champlain College

By Oct 18, 2014
Champlain College/Stephen Mease

Champlain College is a not-for-profit private college in Burlington, Vt. Founded in 1878, it is inaugurating its eighth president today. Donald Laackman became president of the small Vermont college on July 1, following the retirement of its previous leader. Laackman tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley that this is an exciting time for him and Champlain College.