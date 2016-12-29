Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Cheese Book Outlines Story Of Ancient Food

By 4 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Oxford University Press

A new book edited by a Vermont professor says cheese is far more than something slapped on a sandwich or sprinkled on top of a pizza.

"The Oxford Companion to Cheese" from Oxford University Press includes more than 850 entries covering cheese varieties, ancient cheesemaking traditions, cheese shops, and cultural influences like cheese museums and tattoos.

There are entries on cows, sheep and even yaks whose milk is used in cheesemaking; cheese cuisine; the science of cheese; and historical references like the mention of cheese in Homer's "Odyssey."

Editor Catherine Donnelly is a University of Vermont nutrition and food science professor. She acknowledges that while the intention was to produce the most comprehensive reference book on cheese, the editors had to be careful not to appear too promotional.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Cheese Encyclopedia
The Oxford Companion to Cheese
Catherine Donnelly
Oxford University Press
Cheese

Related Content

Picnic Pointers From The Cheese Traveler

By Jul 30, 2014
cheese

  Eric Paul is a cheese lifer: he has been a cheesemonger in the artisan cheese and specialty foods business for over 15 years. In September 2012, after selling local cheeses at area farmers' markets, Eric opened The Cheese Traveler at 540 Delaware Avenue in Albany, NY to bring a shop where artisan cheeses and cured meats are cut-to-order in Albany.

We’re just about at the end of July and summer is racing by but we still have at least a month of prime-picnicking. Whether you toss out the ol’ red-and-white gingham or take a more modern approach, Eric has picnic tips for you.

Food Friday : Cheese : 5/16/14

Happy Food Friday! The studio today is very fragrant. We’re getting a whiff of the sometimes smoky, sometimes stinky smell of cheese! 