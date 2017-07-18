Cheshire Approves Adams-Cheshire School Budget

By 1 hour ago
Cheshire, Massachusetts residents have finally approved a regional school district budget. 

Cheshire, on its second attempt, approved the Adams-Cheshire Regional School District’s $19.2 million budget at Monday night’s special town meeting.

The district has operated on a 1/12 budget contingency plan since the start of fiscal year July 1st.

The approved budget raises the town’s assessment by three percent.

Adams has already OK’d the spending plan.

In June, Cheshire voters rejected the budget due to the School Committee’s decision to close Cheshire Elementary School next year.

Adams-Cheshire Regional School District
cheshire

