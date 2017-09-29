Cheshire Considers Eliminating Health Insurance For Elected Officials

Cheshire, Massachusetts is considering eliminating health insurance coverage for part-time town employees and elected officials.

Cheshire estimates it costs the town up to $15,000 annually to offer health insurance to all elected and appointed officials. But the rising cost of health insurance could mean a deficit for the town.

The town is debating motions including increasing the salaries of officials to compensate for the possible loss of insurance or requiring elected officials to work 20 hours a week to justify the perk.

Selectmen would like to see a plan in place by January 1st.