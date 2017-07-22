Cheshire Will Find Ways To Reuse Shuttered Elementary School

Cheshire, Massachusetts has formed a committee to find a new use of the town’s shuttered elementary school.

The town hopes to find a new purpose for the 100-year-old Cheshire Elementary School building.

The Adams-Cheshire Regional School District opted to close the school for budgetary reasons this month, sparking outrage from some Cheshire residents.

Students will go to Hoosac Valley Elementary School in Adams.

The committee expects to start a building use study after summer camp programming concludes in September.