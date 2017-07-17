Cheshire Will Vote On School Budget, Again

Cheshire, Massachusetts residents will try again to pass a regional school district budget tonight.

Voters in Cheshire shot down the Adams-Cheshire Regional School District’s $19.2 million budget at its annual town meeting in June due to the School Committee’s decision to close Cheshire Elementary School next year.

Adams has approved the budget.

If Cheshire’s vote rejects the unchanged plan tonight, the entire district will vote together, and majority rules.

If there is still no conclusion after December 1st, the state gets involved.