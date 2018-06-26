Related Program: 
Chris Thile Hosts "Live From Here" Live From Tanglewood On 6/30

By 1 hour ago
  Chris Thile
    Chris Thile
    Devin Pedde

This coming Saturday, American Public Media's “Live From Here” (formerly “A Prairie Home Companion”) will be broadcast live from Tanglewood’s Koussevitzky Music Shed in Lenox, MA.

Host Chris Thile will be joined for his 2 hour radio variety show by Lake Street Dive, Aoife O'Donovan, comedian Gary Gulman, and Thile’s own band, Punch Brothers. Thile is a mandolinist and composer best known for his masterful participation in Nickel Creek, The Goat Rodeo Sessions, and the aforementioned Punch Brothers. He was the recipient of a MacArthur “genius” grant in 2012.

 

Here we speak with him about putting "Live from Here" together, writing a new song for each broadcast, and Punch Brothers' new album "All Ashore" (out on Nonesuch 7/20).

