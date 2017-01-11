Christina Royal Begins Work As New Holyoke Community College President

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and leaders of the state’s public education system are touting a new program they say could cut the cost of obtaining a bachelor’s degree by $5,000.

The initiative is called the “Commonwealth Commitment.” It was developed by faculty and administrators from the state’s community colleges, public universities, and the University of Massachusetts.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Spoke with Monica Perez interim vice president of Academic Affairs at Holyoke Community College.