Christina Royal Begins Work As New Holyoke Community College President

By 43 minutes ago
Credit Holyoke Community College

       A community college in western Massachusetts welcomed a new president this week. 

       Christina Royal is just the fourth president in the 70-year history of Holyoke Community College. She is the first woman to hold the office.  

       Royal spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

