Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Circus Operator Agrees To Plea Deal In Tent Collapse

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Picture of a judge's gavel
    bloomsberries/FLickr

Court records show a Florida-based circus operator has agreed to a plea deal following a tent collapse in New Hampshire in 2015 that killed two Vermonters and injured dozens.

Details of the plea deal involving Sarasota-based Walker International Events weren't made available.

The company had previously pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of operating without a license and to misdemeanor counts alleging it hadn't complied with state standards. Corporations can face fines and sanctions on criminal convictions.

The Caledonian-Record reports that the company, now out of business, agreed to pay federal safety fines and settled some lawsuits.

Forty-one-year-old Robert Young and his 6-year-old daughter, Annabelle, of Concord, Vermont, died when a storm with 75 mph winds blew through the Lancaster Fairgrounds, toppling the tent.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Circus Tent Collapse
Walker International Events

Related Content

Negligent Homicide Charges Recommended In Circus Tent Deaths

By Jul 12, 2016

The New Hampshire fire marshal has recommended that negligent homicide charges be brought against the operator of a circus tent that collapsed last year in Lancaster, killing two Vermont individuals.

Feds Want Circus Operator Fined For Deadly Tent Collapse

By Feb 18, 2016
OSHA logo

Federal safety officials have proposed more than $33,000 in fines against a Florida-based circus operator for a tent collapse that killed two Vermont people and injured dozens in New Hampshire.

Circus Operator Contesting Fine Over Deadly Tent Collapse

By Feb 25, 2016
OSHA logo

A Florida-based circus operator is contesting more than $33,000 in fines proposed by federal safety officials for a tent collapse that killed two Vermonters and injured dozens in New Hampshire last year.