City of Albany Seeks Award Nominees

The search is on for an Albany resident worthy of recognition for giving their time and talent to build a better city.

The City of Albany plans to present its second Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service on June 7th. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Albany is looking for someone active in the community who exemplifies the courage of the World War I Medal of Honor recipient.

"Looking for some of those unsung heroes that aren't necessarily always recognized and don't always have their name in the spotlight."

The first Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service was given last year to James Dandles, district president of the 369th Veterans Association.

For more information on the award and how to nominate an Albany resident who has made meaningful contributions to the community in arts and history, social justice, education or volunteerism