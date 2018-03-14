City of Albany Seeks Award Nominees

By 1 hour ago
  • James Dandles w/Mayor Kathy Sheehan
    The first Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service was given last year to James Dandles, district president of the 369th Veterans Association.
    City of Albany

The search is on for an Albany resident worthy of recognition for giving their time and talent to build a better city. 

The City of Albany plans to present its second Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service on June 7th. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Albany is looking for someone active in the community who exemplifies the courage of the World War I Medal of Honor recipient.

"Looking for some of those unsung heroes that aren't necessarily always recognized and don't always have their name in the spotlight."

The first Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service was given last year to James Dandles, district president of the 369th Veterans Association.

For more information on the award and how to nominate an Albany resident who has made meaningful contributions to the community in arts and history, social justice, education or volunteerism, click HERE.

Tags: 
Henry Johnson
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Related Content

Albany Celebrates First Annual Henry Johnson Day

By Jun 6, 2017
A replica of Johnson's medal has been permanently affixed to the Henry Johnson Statue on Washington Park Road in Washington Park, near the corner of Madison Avenue and Willett Street.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

The City of Albany has unveiled a replica Medal of Honor on the Henry Johnson statue in Washington park and presented the first Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service.

Henry Johnson’s Medal Of Honor Goes On Display In Albany

By Nov 9, 2015
Albany legend Henry Johnson memoralized in Washington Park.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

An exhibit posthumously honoring World War I hero Sgt. Henry Johnson, awarded of the Medal of Honor this year, opens today in the War Room of the State Capital.

New York state is also awarding Johnson the Medal of Valor, its highest honor. 