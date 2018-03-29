City Council, Mayor Clash Over Springfield Sanctuary Church

The Springfield City Council is attempting to block the crack down ordered by the mayor against a church sheltering an undocumented immigrant.

An order introduced by Councilor Tim Ryan directs city employees not to take any steps to interfere with the South Congregational Church providing sanctuary to a woman threatened with deportation to Peru.

"It would be our hope and expectation that the department heads are not going to target religious institutions," said Ryan at a news conference Thursday. " It should be a no brainer."

Mayor Domenic Sarno has ordered inspectional services to determine if the church is violating building codes by housing the woman and has threatened to examine the church’s tax exempt status.

Council President Orlando Ramos accused Sarno of attacking religious freedom.

Ramos said he is working to schedule a special meeting of the council for Tuesday April 3 to vote on the order.

Six of the 13 City Councilors have endorsed the proposed order.

Sarno, in a statement issued by his office as councilors were still speaking at their news conference, said federal funds would be put at risk if the council directs Springfield to become a "sanctuary city."