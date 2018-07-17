City Council Votes On Resolution Supporting Injection Sites

The Burlington City Council has approved a nonbinding resolution supporting safe injection sites in the city.

Emergency responders, health professionals and Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George were in attendance to support the safe injection site resolution Monday evening.

WCAX-TV reports the measure includes having medical professionals at the injection sites to prevent overdoses and encourage further treatment.

The council approved the resolution by a 9-to-3 vote, and it indicates council members are ready to back efforts for injection sites, although the resolution is nonbinding.

City Council member Karen Paul, the resolution's sponsor, says injection sites would help people where they are, and the program is modeled after successful public health programs in other countries.

