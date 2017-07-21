Related Program: 
City Councilor Boucher: "Now's The Time To Run" For Mayor

  City of North Adams

Another North Adams City Councilor is stepping into the race for mayor – the first contest without an incumbent in the western Massachusetts city in three decades. Mayor Richard Alcombright is not seeking a fifth term. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with Ronald Boucher about his decision to run.

If necessary, a September 19th preliminary election will be held to narrow down the voters’ choices of Boucher, fellow city councilor Bob Moulton Jr., Rachel Branch and Tom Bernard. The general election is November 7th. 

Ronald Boucher
city of north adams

