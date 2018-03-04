City Hopes To Begin Riverfront Park Project This Spring

Officials in Springfield, Massachusetts are racing to complete renovations to a downtown park to coincide with the opening of the MGM casino.

MGM donated $1 million toward the renovation of Riverfront Park. The City Council, last year, passed a $1.6 million bond for what Springfield parks director Pat Sullivan said will be a major upgrade to the park that stretches along the banks of the Connecticut River.

" We are very excited and appreciative of all the good comments from the city councilors and we look forward to beginning the project," said Sullivan after the council's vote to borrow money for the park improvements.

Bids from contractors are being reviewed. The project is tentatively scheduled to start April 1st. and be finished by October 1st.

The $960 million casino is expected to open in September.