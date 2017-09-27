City Of Northampton Applies For Casino Mitigation Funds

The city of Northampton will ask Massachusetts casino regulators Thursday for $100,000 to help offset the impact of the MGM Springfield casino.

Mayor David Narkewicz said the money, if approved by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, would be used to create a marketing and advertising plan to attract MGM Springfield casino visitors to Northampton.

"We want people to know they could do a day trip to Northampton, or maybe come spend the weekend in Northampton and go down to the casino as part of their visit," Narkewicz explained.

A study the city commissioned in 2013 estimated spending could be reduced at Northampton businesses by between $4 million - $8 million once the casino opens in Springfield in September 2018.

The money Northampton has applied for would come from a special mitigation fund the state’s casino license holders were required to pay into - not from taxpayers.

The gaming commission is scheduled to hold a public meeting Thursday at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.