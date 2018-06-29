City Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit With Former Officer

Hartford has settled a lawsuit filed by a former police officer who alleged she was sexually harassed by fellow officers and demoted for speaking out.

The Hartford Courant reports City Council voted June 11 to settle the case for $180,000. A spokesman for the mayor says the city will pay $80,000, and its insurer will pay the rest.

Former police detective Renee LaMark Muir said in her lawsuit filed in 2015 that officers made sexual comments toward her and belittled her for being a woman. She says officers also used epithets to describe her in front of a witness.

Court documents show her former colleagues denied all allegations of harassment.

LaMark Muir has declined to comment, saying she doesn't want to jeopardize the unsigned settlement.

