Officials in Clarksburg, Massachusetts have accepted a citizens’ petition to redo a special vote on school renovations.

In September, a proposal to expand the Clarksburg Elementary School fell short of the required two-thirds approval by just one vote.

The plan would cost $19 million, with $11.3 million reimbursed by the state.

Opponents claim the signatures required for the citizens’ petition to revote on the borrowing plan were obtained unethically.

A date for a second vote has not been set.