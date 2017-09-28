Clarksburg School Renovation Approval Falls Short By One Vote

A special vote in Clarksburg, Massachusetts to renovate the town’s school fell short by one vote.

The expansion plan of the Clarksburg School fell short of the necessary two-thirds approval vote Wednesday night by only one vote.

The plan would have required a $3.25 increase to the town’s tax rate for the next 40 years to pay off the debt. The total project cost of $19 million would have been borrowed, with $11.3 million reimbursed by the state.

iBerkshires reports it’s possible the project could be revisited in the future.