Clarksburg To Vote On Large-Scale Solar Zoning Bylaws

Residents in Clarksburg, Massachusetts will vote this month on new zoning bylaws for marijuana and large-scale solar projects.

The last update to public utility bylaws in Clarksburg was in 1992, when cell towers were just starting to go up.

Last year, Clarksburg approved regulations for potential wind power projects and additional cell towers to improve coverage.

Residents at a public hearing in November said they were concerned proposed zoning for a solar array was too close to homes. They will vote on the issue December 28th at 6:30 p.m. at Clarksburg Elementary.

Also on the table: a marijuana bylaw that restricts businesses to an industrial zone near Town Hall.