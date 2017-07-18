Clarksburg's Water District Rate Rises In November

Clarksburg, Massachusetts has raised its water district’s utility rates. 

Residents who use the Briggsville Water District in Clarksburg will see their annual utility rate rise from $200 to $300 on average.

iBerkshires reports the previous rate generated $13,000 a year, which the town says isn’t enough. Clarksburg wants to expand its water storage capacity.

The long-term goal is to convert to a metered service, so those who use more water, pay more for the utility.

The change will be effective November 1st.

