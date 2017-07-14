Classical Music According To Yehuda #198

The Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra kicks off its 2017 season under the direction of Andris Nelsons this coming Monday - July 10th. The performance features Swedish trumpeter Håkan Hardenberger, one of Mr. Nelsons' closest artistic collaborators, and Thom Rolfs, BSO principal trumpet and a former TMC Fellow.
Highlighting the program are two concertos written for Hardenberger by acclaimed English composer Mark-Anthony Turnage. Hardenberger is soloist in the 2004 concerto From the Wreckage, an emotional journey transporting listeners from a spiky introduction to the calm plateau of its final resolution.
Hardenberger is joined by Thom Rolfs for Turnage's 1995 double trumpet concerto Dispelling the Fears. Mark-Anthony Turnage's music has been performed frequently at Tanglewood since he was a TMC Fellow in 1983.