Classical Music According To Yehuda #198

8 minutes ago
  • Gustav Mahler
    Gustav Mahler
    Moritz Nähr


  In this week’s Classical Music According to Yehuda, Alan Chartock and Yehuda Hanani continue their series of conversations about quoting, sampling, borrowing in music.

Music:

Frère Jacques by The Playtime Allstars

Symphony No. 1: iii. Feierlich und gemessen, ohne zu schleppen by Gustav Mahler - Valery Gergiev and London Symphony

 

Conductor Of The Tanglewood Festival Chorus James Burton

By & Jul 7, 2017
James Burton at Symphony Hall in Boston.
Michael Blanchard

There is a new face here on the Tanglewood campus. James Burton joined the team earlier this year as the next Conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

In addition, Burton takes on the newly established title of BSO Choral Director, a role in which he will explore new opportunities to enhance the orchestra's choral activities. 

Burton is only the second conductor to be appointed director of the TFC since its founding in 1970; he follows in the footsteps of John Oliver, founder and director of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and who currently holds the title Founder and Conductor Laureate. 

Håkan Hardenberger And Thom Rolfs

By & Jul 7, 2017

The Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra kicks off its 2017 season under the direction of Andris Nelsons this coming Monday - July 10th. The performance features Swedish trumpeter Håkan Hardenberger, one of Mr. Nelsons' closest artistic collaborators, and Thom Rolfs, BSO principal trumpet and a former TMC Fellow.

Highlighting the program are two concertos written for Hardenberger by acclaimed English composer Mark-Anthony Turnage. Hardenberger is soloist in the 2004 concerto From the Wreckage, an emotional journey transporting listeners from a spiky introduction to the calm plateau of its final resolution.

Hardenberger is joined by Thom Rolfs for Turnage's 1995 double trumpet concerto Dispelling the Fears. Mark-Anthony Turnage's music has been performed frequently at Tanglewood since he was a TMC Fellow in 1983.

Classical Music According to Yehuda

By Alan Chartock

Albany, NY – Alan and Yehuda discuss instrument tuning and old, expensive instruments on this week's edition of Classical Music According to Yehuda.

Artistic Administrator Of The Boston Symphony Orchestra Tony Fogg

By & Jul 7, 2017

As the season begins at Tanglewood, we speak to a man who not only is keeping the plates spinning here, he also has an eye on Boston and is even working on programming for future years here at Tanglewood.

Tony Fogg has been Artistic Administrator of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1994 and assists the Music Director in the planning and selection of all BSO concerts and repertoire.

A pianist by training, he is one of our favorites to chat with and it is a great pleasure to welcome Tony back to our Tanglewood Roundtable.