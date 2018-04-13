Related Program: 
Classical Music According To Yehuda #213

By 1 hour ago
  • Maria Theresa Von Paradis
    Maria Theresa Von Paradis


  In this week’s Classical Music According to Yehuda, Alan Chartock and Yehuda Hanani continue a series of conversations about fakes, forgeries, and lost or misattributions.

 

Close Encounters with Music will present Russian and Soviet Film Music: A Tuneful Survey with UAlbany Professor Timothy Sergay at The Mount in Lenox, MA on Sunday, April 22.

Music - Sicilienne “by” Maria Theresia von Paradis, Samuel Dushkin, Itzhak Perlman from the album "Encores" and Yehuda Hanani - Bach Suite No 3 in C Major - Courante from the album "6 Suites for Cello Solo - J.S. Bach - Yehuda Hanani - Cello."

classical music according to yehuda
classical music
yehuda hanani
close encounters with music

