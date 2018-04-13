Classical Music According To Yehuda #213

In this week’s Classical Music According to Yehuda, Alan Chartock and Yehuda Hanani continue a series of conversations about fakes, forgeries, and lost or misattributions.

Close Encounters with Music will present Russian and Soviet Film Music: A Tuneful Survey with UAlbany Professor Timothy Sergay at The Mount in Lenox, MA on Sunday, April 22.

Music - Sicilienne “by” Maria Theresia von Paradis, Samuel Dushkin, Itzhak Perlman from the album "Encores" and Yehuda Hanani - Bach Suite No 3 in C Major - Courante from the album "6 Suites for Cello Solo - J.S. Bach - Yehuda Hanani - Cello."