"Close Enough" Is No More

By 1 hour ago

New York Lottery fans have one fewer game to play.

The "Close Enough" Numbers and Win4 option rolled out in November 2015. Players were given the option of selecting “Close Enough” as a wager; the winning number combination could be off a digit in either direction and you still claimed a prize.

The option has been discontinued.

A woman who answered the phone at the gaming commission says the game "didn't generate the kind of interest" hoped for, and the lottery is looking for other options.

"Close Enough" sales at lottery terminals have been halted. The game officially ends next Tuesday. Only players who purchased tickets in advance can still participate.

New York Lottery

