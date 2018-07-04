Cohoes Scrap Yard Fire Closes Interstate 787 Near Albany

A scrap yard fire that triggered explosions and produced thick, black smoke forced the closure of a stretch of Interstate 787 near Albany.

Officials say Tuesday's fire at NH Kelman Scrap Recycling in Cohoes also led to the evacuation of nearby homes.

Albany International Airport sent its foam-dispensing fire trucks to help battle the fire.

The fire started around 6 p.m. Tuesday and burned for more than two hours. No injuries have been reported.

Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse said previous fires at the facility haven't risen to this magnitude.

The scrap yard has been in business since 1903.

It's located on 10 acres just west of the Mohawk River and features a 20,000-square foot warehouse.

Cohoes is still recovering from a devastating Nov. 2017 fire that damaged or destroyed more than two dozen buildings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.