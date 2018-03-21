Colin Quinn Brings "One In Every Crowd" Tour To The Egg 3/23

This Friday, the 2015 Solid Sound Festival will kick off at MASS MoCA in North Adams MA. The music and art festival is curated by the rock-band Wilco, a Grammy award winning group that has been trying to break your heart and loving you, baby, for 20 years.

On Saturday The Hunter Center at MASS MoCA will host "John Hodgman's Big Time Comedy Thing" with an astounding line-up of amazing comedy acts including Hodgman himself and Tig Notaro, Jessica Williams, improv group Superego and Paul F. Tompkins. (Lest ye fret about comedy not working in the midday summer sun - know that the Hunter Center is indoors and is perfect for stand-up, sketch, and improv.)

Paul F. Tompkins' career launched from writing and acting on HBO’s Mr. Show with Bob and David. His television work includes hosting gigs and guest appearances on just about everything funny and he's the host of the Dead Authors Podcast, a new Earwolf Podcast called Spontaneanation and regularly appears on Comedy Bang Bang and Thrilling Adventure Hour. It's safe to call him a staple of the comedy-podcast genre (which we're here to assure you is a real thing). He hosts No, You Shut Up! on Fusion, and the web-series Speakeasy for Made Man.