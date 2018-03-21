Related Program: 
Colin Quinn Brings "One In Every Crowd" Tour To The Egg 3/23

Colin Quinn's current stand-up tour "One in Every Crowd" will be at The Egg in Albany, New York on Friday, March 23. 

Former "SNL" cast member and Weekend Update anchor, Quinn has been in the comedy business for around 30 years. He recently  had a recurring role on HBO's "Girls" and played Amy Schumer's father in the 2015 movie "Trainwreck."

Kathleen Madigan At The Egg 3/22

By Mar 19, 2018
Kathleen Madigan
Luzena Adams

For 29 years, comedian Kathleen Madigan has been touring 250 nights per year and squeezing in hour-long filmed specials and performances on every late night show ever made. From 25 appearances on the Tonight Show and multiple appearances on Letterman and Conan to recently riding around with Jerry Seinfeld in his internet series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," Madigan sells out theaters across the country. 

Her most recent standup special "Bothering Jesus," is currently streaming on Netflix and she’ll be performing at The Egg in Albany, New York on Thursday, March 22.

Mike Birbiglia At The High Mud Comedy Festival At MASS MoCA

By Mar 13, 2018
Mike Birbiglia
Evan Sung

The High Mud Comedy Festival takes over the campus of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts this Friday and Saturday.

Friday night, Sasheer Zamata hosts “Sasheer Zamata Party Time!” in the Hunter Center. On Saturday, there will be a satire writing workshop by the Reductress, comedian-led gallery tours, and a performance by Nellie McKay.

To close the festival, Mike Birbiglia will present his new one-hour of stand-up, aptly entitled “The New One.” Birbiglia’s previous popular shows include “Thank God for Jokes,” “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” and “Sleepwalk with Me.” The latter was adapted into a film co-directed by Birbiglia and his stage-director Seth Barrish. In 2016 Birbiglia wrote and directed “Don’t Think Twice” starring Gillian Jacobs and Keegan-Michael Key.

Lewis Black At UPAC In Kingston On 2/24

By Feb 21, 2018
Lewis Black The Joke Is On Us Tour Artwork

Known as the king of the rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. His comedic brilliance lies in his ability to make people laugh at the absurdities of life, with topics that include current events, social media, politics and anything else that exposes the hypocrisy and madness he sees in the world.

His new tour "The Joke's On Us" comes to UPAC in Kingston, New York, on Saturday, February 24.

Not Just A Warm Body With A Voicebox: Paul F. Tompkins At Solid Sound

By Jun 22, 2015

  This Friday, the 2015 Solid Sound Festival will kick off at MASS MoCA in North Adams MA. The music and art festival is curated by the rock-band Wilco, a Grammy award winning group that has been trying to break your heart and loving you, baby, for 20 years.

On Saturday The Hunter Center at MASS MoCA will host "John Hodgman's Big Time Comedy Thing" with an astounding line-up of amazing comedy acts including Hodgman himself and Tig Notaro, Jessica Williams, improv group Superego and Paul F. Tompkins. (Lest ye fret about comedy not working in the midday summer sun - know that the Hunter Center is indoors and is perfect for stand-up, sketch, and improv.)

Paul F. Tompkins' career launched from writing and acting on HBO’s Mr. Show with Bob and David. His television work includes hosting gigs and guest appearances on just about everything funny and he's the host of the Dead Authors Podcast, a new Earwolf Podcast called Spontaneanation and regularly appears on Comedy Bang Bang and Thrilling Adventure Hour. It's safe to call him a staple of the comedy-podcast genre (which we're here to assure you is a real thing). He hosts No, You Shut Up! on Fusion, and the web-series Speakeasy for Made Man.

Stand-Up Comic Hari Kondabolu In Northampton 11/4

By Nov 2, 2017
Hari Kondabolu

Hari Kondabolu is a Brooklyn-based comedian and writer who The New York Times praises as “one of the most exciting political comics in stand-up today.”

He’s the co-host of the podcast Politically Re-Active with friend/fellow comedian W. Kamau Bell. His new documentary The Problem with Apu will premiere on truTV on November 19 and Hari will perform at Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton, MA on Saturday, November 4.

Colin Quinn Headlines Benefit For Woodstock Land Conservancy

By Apr 13, 2016
Colin Quinn

  Comedian and actor, Colin Quinn will headline a comedy benefit for Woodstock Land Conservancy at The Woodstock Playhouse this Saturday, April 16th at 7 p.m.

The Woodstock Land Conservancy is committed to the protection, preservation, and stewardship of open lands, forests, wetlands, scenic areas and historic sites in Woodstock and the surrounding areas.

Colin Quinn was on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2000, hosting "Weekend Update" for a few of his years there. He recently wrapped up an Off-Broadway run of his one man show, Colin Quinn: The New York Story which ran at Cherry Lane Theatre and was directed by Jerry Seinfeld. Last summer he played Amy Schumer’s characters father in the hit film, Trainwreck. His meta Law & Order parody webseries, Cop Show, is streaming on YouTube and at lstudio.com.