College Plans Groundbreaking For New Residence Hall

A small college in Springfield, Massachusetts plans to break ground Tuesday to build a new residence hall financed by a state agency.

The new residence hall being built by American International College will address a shortage of affordable housing for graduate students, according to AIC Vice President for Finance Chris Garrity.

"There will be 8 different apartments. They'll all ( have ) four single-bedrooms and with kitchens, so that will really allow us the next level of housing," Garrity said.

MassDevelopment issued a $10.5 million tax-exempt bond earlier this year for the college to build the new $2.5 million residence hall, and a $7.5 million health-science building.

Both are scheduled to open for the fall 2018 semester.