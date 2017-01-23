Related Program: 
Collide It All The Way: NOW Ensemble And San Fermin At Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

1 hour ago
Composers Mark Dancigers and Ellis Ludwig-Leone are collaborating on an evening of music performed by their respective groups NOW Ensemble and members of San Fermin that will bring them to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, NY this Thursday at 7:30pm.

San Fermin has received critical praise from the likes of NPR, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Le Monde, Washington Post, CBC and more. The band’s self-titled premier album was released in 2013, the follow-up, Jackrabbit, came out in 2015. Their third album, Belong, will be released in April.

NOW Ensemble has brought some of the most exciting composers of their generation to national and international recognition.

This special collaboration between NOW Ensemble and San Fermin will be performed in New York City, Boston, and Troy.

The Philadelphia Orchestra To Play Nico Muhly's "Mixed Messages" At SPAC

By Aug 20, 2015
HIROYUKI ITO/GETTY / www.newyorker.com

  Nico Muhly is a composer of chamber music, orchestral music, sacred music, opera, ballet, and music for collaborators across a variety of fields.

Earlier this year The Philadelphia Orchestra, under the direction of Yannick Nezet-Seguin premiered a commissioned piece from Muhly entitled “Mixed Messages.”

They will be playing it this Saturday night at SPAC in a program that also includes works by Glazunov, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, and Tchaikovsky.

2013 Solid Sound Festival - Lucius

By & Jun 21, 2013

  Our time as an official presence here at Solid Sound is nearly at an end. But before we go - we’re going to really get you revved up for the festivities by letting you get to know Lucius.

They are a fabulous band with a catchy indie-pop sound and we are very excited that they are joining us this morning.

The members of the band are Jess Wolfe, Holly Laessig, Danny Molad and Peter Lalish, and Andrew Burri and they join us to talk and to perform live.

Philip Glass

By Jul 18, 2012
from philipglass.com

Iconic contemporary composer, Philip Glass, joins us to share his thoughts on his 75th birthday year and the benefit concert he's playing tomorrow night at the Garrison Institute.

The Garrison Institute is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization whose mission is to apply the power of contemplation to social and environmental change. Glass previously performed there at their founding in 2003.

Glass also spoke with us about his new opera, The Perfect American, inspired by a novel by Peter Stephan Jungk. That part of our conversation didn't fit in the allotted slot on air this morning but we've uploaded it, separately, here.

Josh Ritter Trying Out New Songs And Such At MASS MoCA 11/22

By Nov 21, 2014

    Singer-songwriter, touring musician, and novelist Josh Ritter joins us this morning at The Linda.

Josh tours nationally and internationally often with The Royal City Band, sometimes in a trio, and some other times - solo.

Tomorrow night at MASS MoCA in North Adam, MA, Josh will play solo acoustic, trying out new material -- warming it up and feeling it out for an as-yet unnamed forthcoming album.