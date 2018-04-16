Columbia Univeristy Offers Scholarships To Syrians, Despite Visa Ban

Columbia University is moving ahead with the second round of a scholarship program for displaced Syrian students.

That's despite President Donald Trump's travel ban that currently bars visas, including student visas, for Syrian nationals to enter the United States, with only limited possibility for case-by-case exceptions.

The legality of that travel ban for Syria and a group of other nations is scheduled to be the subject of arguments before the Supreme Court at the end of April.

The timing for a ruling to be handed down is uncertain.

Columbia is among several dozen higher-education institutions around the country that in recent years have been trying to do what they can to help Syrians caught in a struggle that has displaced and made refugees out of millions.

