Commission Preparing Recommendations For Criminal Justice Reform

Criminal justice reform legislation is expected to be filed next month as the Massachusetts legislature begins a new session.

A state commission has been meeting for more than a year to develop recommendations.

The study was launched last year with the support of Gov. Charlie Baker, Chief Justice Ralph Gants, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

"We need to identify the things we are doing well and the things where we have room for improvement," said Rosenberg.

Members of the legislature’s Black and Latino Caucus have recently expressed concern that the commission will limit its recommendations to reform of the parole and probation systems and not address mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenders.