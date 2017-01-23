Committee To Look At Campaign Finance Law, Education, Reform

Vermont's Secretary of State and Attorney General are creating a Committee on Campaign Finance Education, Compliance and Reform to address campaign finance issues and solutions.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says Vermonters are deeply troubled by the growing amount of money that is being spent to influence the political process. He says there's a strong consensus to prevent Vermont's campaign finance apparatus from being abused or ignored.

The committee will analyze the state of Vermont's campaign finance law and make recommendations for changes or improvements. It will initially seek input from Vermonters at public forums.

Donovan and Secretary of State Jim Condos, both Democrats, have appointed four initial members, including two campaign finance attorneys: Democrat Jake Perkinson and Republican Brady Toensing. Others are Josh Wronski, executive Director of the Vermont Progressive Party, and Natalie Silver of the Vermont Attorney General's Office, a Democrat.

