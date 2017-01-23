Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Committee To Look At Campaign Finance Law, Education, Reform

By 36 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • American flag with cash
    Steve Johnson/Flickr

Vermont's Secretary of State and Attorney General are creating a Committee on Campaign Finance Education, Compliance and Reform to address campaign finance issues and solutions.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says Vermonters are deeply troubled by the growing amount of money that is being spent to influence the political process. He says there's a strong consensus to prevent Vermont's campaign finance apparatus from being abused or ignored.

The committee will analyze the state of Vermont's campaign finance law and make recommendations for changes or improvements. It will initially seek input from Vermonters at public forums.

Donovan and Secretary of State Jim Condos, both Democrats, have appointed four initial members, including two campaign finance attorneys: Democrat Jake Perkinson and Republican Brady Toensing. Others are Josh Wronski, executive Director of the Vermont Progressive Party, and Natalie Silver of the Vermont Attorney General's Office, a Democrat.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
campaign finance
Campaign Finance Committee
Vermont Campaign Finance

Related Content

Stephen Gottlieb: Culture A Solution To Campaign Finance- Fifth In a Series On Money In Politics

By Stephen Gottlieb Aug 2, 2016

 

Americans love prohibitions rather than investments. That’s tragic because prohibitions often work poorly while investments pay off.

How Big Money Corrupts Our Democracy And What We Can Do About It

By Mar 11, 2016
Book Cover - Nation on the Take

  Special interest groups increasingly control every level of government. The necessity of raising huge sums of campaign cash has completely changed the character of politics and policy making, determining what elected representatives stand for and how they spend their time. The marriage of great wealth and intense political influence has rendered our country unable to address our most pressing problems, from runaway government spending to climate change to the wealth gap. 

In Nation on the Take: How Big Money Corrupts Our Democracy and What We Can Do About It , Wendell Potter and Nick Penniman, two vigilant watchdogs, expose legalized corruption and link it to the kitchen-table issues citizens face every day.