Community On Edge After Court Rules Teenager In Shooting Plot Should Get Bail

Some residents say their Vermont community is on edge after the state Supreme Court ruled that a teen charged with planning a shooting at his former high school should be granted bail.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jack Sawyer made detailed plans for a shooting at Fair Haven Union High School.

But the Vermont court ruled Wednesday that Sawyer didn't act on his plan and prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to justify holding him without bail.

School Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell sent a note to parents saying additional safety measures are being implemented. They include a swipe-card access system, increased police presence and perimeter checks.

Fair Haven cafe owner Mark Gutel told multiple news organizations the Supreme Court decision "scares people."

Sawyer has pleaded not guilty. He returns to court April 27.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.