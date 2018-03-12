This morning we learn about the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region. Over the years, hundreds of donors have come to the Community Foundation to facilitate their charitable giving. Some support many different charities, and want to streamline their giving through a single fund.

Others want to set up scholarships or endow funds to support their favorite organizations in the future. Some donors come to the Foundation with broader goals. They may want to support a particular area of need - the arts or healthcare, for example - or they may have the simple desire to support the community as a whole.

Joining us this morning, we welcome president & CEO, John Eberle, Communications Director Siobhan Kent, and Executive Vice President and head of grant-making, Jackie Mahoney.