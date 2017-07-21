Community Policing And Body Cameras: A Good Mix?

The Center For Law and Justice recently issued a letter of support for community policing on the University at Albany campus, whose police chief J. Frank Wiley has come under fire for adhering to the policy. The city of Albany has gained national recognition for its community policing philosophy. As Albany police begin outfitting officers with body cameras, WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas spoke with the Center's executive director Alice Green about how the devices might alter the police-community dynamic.