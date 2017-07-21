Related Program: 
Community Policing And Body Cameras: A Good Mix?

  • Mayor Kathy Sheehan addressed those gathered prior to the actual forum.
    Feb 24, 2016 : Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan kicked off a community forum on police body cameras hosted by the Albany Police Department.
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas
  • Acting Police Chief Robert Sears addresses the forum at the Whitehall Rd. JCC
    Feb 22, 2017 : Acting Albany Police Chief Robert Sears leads a forum on community policing Tuesday night at the Jewish Community Center.
    WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas
  • Dontay Ivy's death by police tasing helped prompt establishment of BLMUpstateNY
    onald “Dontay” Ivy died in 2015 after a confrontation with officers that set off a firestorm of debate about community policing and the lack of video footage of the incident.
    Video grab courtesy Tanja Rekhi ‏TWCNews

The Center For Law and Justice recently issued a letter of support for community policing on the University at Albany campus, whose police chief J. Frank Wiley has come under fire for adhering to the policy. The city of Albany has gained national recognition for its community policing philosophy. As Albany police begin outfitting officers with body cameras, WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas spoke with the Center's executive director Alice Green about how the devices might alter the police-community dynamic.

Alice Green
Center For Law & Justice In Albany
UAlbany
community policing
police body cameras
Body Cameras
Arrest Video
Acting Albany Police Chief Robert Sears
Albany Police Department
Dontay Ivy

