Company Questions If It's Source Of Rural Water Chemicals

A company that once used a chemical in a Vermont factory that has been found in local private water systems is now questioning whether it is responsible for the contamination.

The state has been negotiating with Saint Gobain Performance Plastics over funding a $30 million water project in Bennington that would connect residents with contaminated wells to the municipal system. The private wells are contaminated with PFOA, a chemical linked to cancer.

Vermont Public Radio reports Saint Gobain CEO Thomas Kinsky wrote a letter to state officials last week saying it's "premature for the state of Vermont to say Saint-Gobain is responsible for the cleanup of this contamination."

Kinsky says carbon filters it paid to install in affected homes are a permanent remedy.

Vermont officials say they're disappointed.

