Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Company Questions If It's Source Of Rural Water Chemicals

By 34 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Wikipedia

A company that once used a chemical in a Vermont factory that has been found in local private water systems is now questioning whether it is responsible for the contamination.

The state has been negotiating with Saint Gobain Performance Plastics over funding a $30 million water project in Bennington that would connect residents with contaminated wells to the municipal system. The private wells are contaminated with PFOA, a chemical linked to cancer.

Vermont Public Radio reports Saint Gobain CEO Thomas Kinsky wrote a letter to state officials last week saying it's "premature for the state of Vermont to say Saint-Gobain is responsible for the cleanup of this contamination."

Kinsky says carbon filters it paid to install in affected homes are a permanent remedy.

Vermont officials say they're disappointed.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Rural Water Chemicals
Saint Gobain Performance Plastics
PFOA

Related Content

Vermont Judge Won't Dismiss PFOA Suit Against Saint-Gobain

By Dec 29, 2016
Lucas Willard / WAMC

A Vermont judge has denied a motion from Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics to either dismiss or stay the multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit filed over chemical water contamination.

Hoosick Falls Settlement Meeting Postponed, A Look Back At Water Contamination In 2016

By Dec 28, 2016
Lucas Willard

The Village of Hoosick Falls has postponed a meeting scheduled for today where officials were set to consider a settlement offer by the companies deemed responsible for the contamination of local water supplies. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports on the latest developments in one of the biggest stories of 2016 — and looks back on how we got here.

Perfluorinated Chemicals Found In Vermont Landfills

By Dec 4, 2016
PFOA formula

Hazardous chemicals linked to cancer and other illnesses have been found near three Vermont landfills.

Honeywell And Saint-Gobain Extend Settlement To Hoosick Falls

By Dec 15, 2016
Lucas Willard

The Village of Hoosick Falls is considering a settlement by companies tied to contaminated drinking water.

Companies Saint-Gobain and Honeywell have extended a settlement offer to the Rensselaer County community that has seen its water system and private wells tainted with a chemical used at industrial buildings within the village.