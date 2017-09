Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

Today we will learn about Troy Area United Ministries which has various programs to serve those in need, including a Furniture Program, Troy Damien Center, MLK Scholarships, and Computers for Kids.

Rev. Donna Elia, Executive Director of Troy Area United Ministries joins us.

If you, or someone you know has furniture available to donate, please call at 274.5920 x204.